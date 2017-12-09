Great Smoky Mountains National Park road closures due to snow

Photo courtesy of the GSMNP Facebook page

Update on Dec. 9: Some roads have reopened in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday.

Roads Open:

Cades Cove Loop Road

Laurel Road

Upper Treemont Road

Foothills Parkways

Cherokee Orchard

Little River Road

However, a few other roads have closed due to ice or packed down snow accumulation on the mountainous roads.

Road Closures:

Highway 441 between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee, North Carolina

Forge Creek Road

West Cove Gap Road

Cosby Entrance Road

For more information on road closures, the park said it will update road closures here .

You can also subscribe to text message updates by texting “follow smokiesroadsnps” to 40404 or visit www.twitter.com/smokiesroadsnp.