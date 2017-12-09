Great Smoky Mountains National Park road closures due to snow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Great Smoky Mountains National Park road closures due to snow

Update on Dec. 9: Some roads have reopened in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday.

Roads Open:

  • Cades Cove Loop Road
  • Laurel Road
  • Upper Treemont Road
  • Foothills Parkways
  • Cherokee Orchard
  • Little River Road

However, a few other roads have closed due to ice or packed down snow accumulation on the mountainous roads.

Road Closures:

  • Highway 441 between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee, North Carolina
  • Forge Creek Road
  • West Cove Gap Road
  • Cosby Entrance Road

For more information on road closures, the park said it will update road closures here.

You can also subscribe to text message updates by texting “follow smokiesroadsnps” to 40404 or visit www.twitter.com/smokiesroadsnp.

