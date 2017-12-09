Snow tapers off in northwest Georgia; Crews watching for ice

A blast of winter weather slammed parts of the Channel 3 viewing area on Friday and Saturday. Snow flurries blanketed both lower and higher elevations in Southeast Tennessee and most of Georgia.

While it may look like a winter wonderland in Northwest Georgia, the roads have been wet and slick. It’s why officials are shifting their concern from snow to ice.

Dalton Public Works and Whitfield County EMA crews say they were prepared for this. They've watched the forecast for the last 24 hours to get updates on the conditions. The Emergency Operation Center said they have been in activation mode since Friday morning, on standby to prepare and respond to any trouble spots for drivers.

“I would just watch the bridges and overpasses and stuff I; think it'll be fine," Andy Griffith, who is a Dalton resident, said. "I think if anything the wind will probably draw some of it out hopefully."

At least three trucks were sent out to pretreat the roads and an additional 20 employees are on standby if things get worse.

Officials said their number one concerns are bridges and high-elevated roads.

"The roads are really really wet, so if we don't have some wind to dry out the roads, we could be looking at black ice or slick roads,” Andrew Parker, Assistant Public Works Director, explained.

Crews are treating the roads with salt brine because they say it's the best way to keep the roads dry.

The forecast calls for even colder weather on Sunday, which could cause some roads to freeze over. In the meantime, officials are asking drivers to stay home and off the roads if possible.