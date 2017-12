Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting at a convenience store.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the MAPCO store on 6200 Lee Highway.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim told police that a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. The suspect jumped the counter, shot the victim and then ran from the scene.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

CPD's Violent Crime Bureau is investigating this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call 698-2525