UPDATE: Whitfield Co. deputies identify suspect in shooting

Photo courtesy of the Whitfield Co Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Bertram Beck.

Beck is wanted for home invasion in the first degree and aggravated assault.

According to Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies, Beck forced his way into the home of his estranged girlfriend and shot her.

If you have any information about Beck's whereabouts, please contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-278-1233.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies in Whitfield County are investigating a shooting Friday night.

It happened on Prince Way shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

Officials say the shooting victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.

