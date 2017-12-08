UPDATE: A suspect in a December 2017 shooting has pleaded guilty.

44-year-old Bertram Gerome Beck pleaded guilty Friday to attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, Beck was facing trial on two separate indictments, which both involved allegations of domestic violence. The incidents both occurred in 2017.

In February of 2017, DA Bert Poston said Beck strangled his wife on two different occasions and struck her in the face. He strangled their dog as well.

The second inicident occurred on December 8, 2017, while Beck was out on bond for charges from February's incident.

"He returned to the victim’s home in violation of bond conditions, kicked open the door and entered the residence while pointing a handgun at her," DA Poston explained. "He told her he was 'ready to go' and shot her twice, once in the shoulder and once in the abdomen."

A friend of the victim was present during the December incident. Beck struck her in the head with the gun while she was trying to protect the victim.

Friday, Beck was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole. His time in prison will be followed by 30 years on probation.

Beck is not eligible for parole because he has three prior felony convictions.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Bertram Beck.

Beck is wanted for home invasion in the first degree and aggravated assault.

According to Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies, Beck forced his way into the home of his estranged girlfriend and shot her.

If you have any information about Beck's whereabouts, please contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-278-1233.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies in Whitfield County are investigating a shooting Friday night.

It happened on Prince Way shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

Officials say the shooting victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.