Winter weather shelter opens in Whitfield County

In Whitfield County, shelters are open as the winter weather makes its way through.

It's cold outside and for that reason some shelters are keeping their doors open.

Providence Ministries says they will act as a warming center Friday night.

They say men, women and families are welcome any time of day. They expect about 40 people to come, but there may be more because of the weather.

"A lot of people like to sleep out, believe it or not, as long as they can and if the weather gets too bad then it brings them in also," Providence Ministries president, Roy Johnson says.

Providence Ministries also has a thrift store attached.

They say they weren't able to run their trucks for the store because of the weather.