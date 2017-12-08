Calhoun holds off Peach Co. 10-6 to claim AAA State Title

Calhoun may have been the underdog the last couple weeks of the post-season, but now the Yellow Jackets have the hardware to prove they shouldn't be underestimated.

Calhoun held off Peach County Friday 10-6, claiming the GHSA AAA State Championship in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The win marks the Yellow Jackets' fourth state title in program history, and their second in four years.

"Nobody gave us a chance" says head coach Hal Lamb. "They didn't think that we would be here. They didn't give us a chance against Cedar grove, and they didn't give us a chance tonight. But our kids just kept fighting and fighting and found a win."ji