Calhoun holds off Peach Co. 10-6 to claim AAA State Title

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
ATLANTA (WRCB)

Calhoun may have been the underdog the last couple weeks of the post-season, but now the Yellow Jackets have the hardware to prove they shouldn't be underestimated. 

Calhoun held off Peach County Friday 10-6, claiming the GHSA AAA State Championship in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The win marks the Yellow Jackets' fourth state title in program history, and their second in four years. 

"Nobody gave us a chance" says head coach Hal Lamb. "They didn't think that we would be here. They didn't give us a chance against Cedar grove, and they didn't give us a chance tonight. But our kids just kept fighting and fighting and found a win."ji

