Jimmy Haslam: "I had nothing to do with the coaching search..."

Jimmy Haslam denied rumors that he had been involved in the coaching search at the University of Tennessee.

"I had nothing to do with the coaching search at Tennessee. Okay? Nothing," Haslam said. "I know there's all reports that I was tremendously involved. I'm a huge backer and supporter of the University of Tennessee, as is our entire family, but I was not involved in the coaching search at UT. Okay?"

Haslam made the remarks Friday during a Cleveland Browns press conference when asked about the rumors and his reputation in light of the ongoing Pilot rebate scheme trial.

He denied he was involved at any process of the coaching search, but said he was pleased with the outcome after UT named Jeremy Pruitt as the next head football coach to replace Butch Jones.