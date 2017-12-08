USOC aims to go to Olympics unless 'physically impossible'

A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazes

A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsy

Scientists call on US to allow research on pot meds for pets

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

Director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit filed in Seattle of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

The California Horse Racing Board says approximately 25 race horses were killed when a wildfire engulfed about eight barns at a training center in northeast San Diego County.

California Assemblyman Matt Dababneh is resigning after a lobbyist alleged he sexually assaulted her in a bathroom.

A winter storm has shrouded the Deep South in snow and threatened more overnight as it advances eastward.

Snow slows or shuts down much of normally sunny Deep South

Video of white police officer shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015 was key to the 20-year sentence the officer received.

Sen. Al Franken's resignation will open up a prized Senate seat for a temporary successor and a 2018 election.

A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.

The son of a former Detroit mayor plans to run for the 13th Congressional District seat vacated by John Conyers following of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says the plan is to take a team to the Pyeongchang Games "unless it's legally or physically impossible."

CEO Scott Blackmun spoke Friday after a board meeting, and a day after members of the Trump administration surprised the USOC by casting doubt over whether the U.S. would field a team at the Olympics in February.

Blackmun said comments from U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the USOC leadership by surprise, but chalked it up to a miscommunication.

Shortly after Sanders said "no official decision has been made" about U.S. participation, she clarified in a tweet saying the U.S. looks forward to participating in the games.

Blackmun said the USOC hadn't received a single comment from an athlete or sponsor suggesting they don't want to go to the Olympics, which begin Feb. 9.

