11 arrested in prostitution sting

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 11 people at an East Brainerd hotel in a prostitution sting.

The sting took place December 6-7, 2017, and was focused on online solicitation of prostitution.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security and the East Ridge Police Department assisted with the undercover investigation.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department,

"The 11 suspects, ranging from 20 to 43 years old, are charged with Prostitution, Patronizing Prostitution and drug-related charges. All but two suspects were issued criminal citations. Victim services was offered to the women charged with Prostitution."

Here is the list of people arrested:

Prostitution Arrests

Jenny Pullem, 34

Morgan Polce, 27

Armani Hernandez, 20

Jasmine Coleman, 20 - also Possession of Marijuana

Patronizing Prostitution Arrests

Devon King, 39

Demetrus Thrasher, 29

Brian Holland, 43

Robert Jones, 37

Curtis Popplewell, 26

Robert Moates III, 43

Other Arrest

Melanie Clinton, 35 - Possession of Meth for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

"Prostitution continues to thrive because of the internet and websites that allow solicitation posts and advertisements," said CPD Organized Crime Lieutenant Jason Lewis. "The Chattanooga Police Department and our law enforcement partners are committed to arresting those who engage in this type of activity not only because it's illegal, but also because prostitution is often associated with other crimes including drug use and sale, violent crime, and human trafficking."