Hamilton County Assistant Principal Connie McDade passed away Friday.

McDade had been with the school system since 1996 and was an assistant principal at Big Ridge Elementary.

She previously taught at Thrasher Elementary.

McDade had been sick for some time. She passed away surrounded by loved ones, including her husband, Assistant Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools Dr. Lee McDade.

Hamilton County Schools said in a statement:

"Connie McDade was loved by the children and she was a tremendous friend and mentor to teachers at Big Ridge and Thrasher. The loss of Connie McDade has hit the Hamilton County school family very hard because of the special place Connie McDade and Dr. Lee McDade both hold in the hearts of teachers and system personnel."

Additional counselors were at Big Ridge Elementary today to help students and staff cope the loss of Mrs. McDade.