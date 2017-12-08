Protecting your home from the winter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Protecting your home from the winter

Posted: Updated:
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Cold weather is here to stay in the Tennessee Valley this weekend, and homeowners need to protect pipes from the cold and wind.

There are a few tips you can follow to keep pipes at your home from freezing.

The most common tip is letting your faucets drip. However, Kay Keefe, owner of Keefe Plumbing Company, said that’s not enough. She recommends homeowners open cabinets inside their homes under sinks to let warm air in, cover any outdoor faucets and disconnect any garden hoses.

"Just a little prevention could save you hundreds to thousands of dollars,” Keefe urgedxz, “So just take a few minutes, walk around your house and make those changes."

Keefe said you should start checking your home whenever it starts to feel cold outside.

She also wants to remind homeowners not to use space heaters to warm pipes because it can be dangerous.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.