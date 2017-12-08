UPDATE: December snow hits Tennessee Valley; Fort Oglethorpe parade canceled

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Department of Public Works is working to keep Hamilton County roads open.

Road treatment crews are currently coating the roads at higher elevations and at area hospitals.

The Georgia High School Association has postponed both the Class 5A and 6A Championship games, as well as Saturday's Class A-Public game originally scheduled for Saturday morning. Plans are to play both games next weekend, but details will be announced later, according to the organization.

A Georgia area Christmas parade has also been impacted by the snow. The City of Fort Oglethorpe Annual Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2017, has been canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY: One Tennessee Valley Christmas parade is going on as planned Friday night.

The East Ridge Christmas Parade is still set to begin tonight at 7:00 pm.

A spokesperson for the city of East Ridge said:

"You couldn’t get much better weather than snow and cold for a Christmas Parade. The East Ridge Parade for tonight, the concert to follow, bonfire, inflatables and red velvet funnel cake and hot chocolate are all ready for those who love a Parade. Come celebrate with us starting at 7:00 pm in Camp Jordon Park. We can’t wait!"

PREVIOUS STORY: The first snow of the season has made its way into the Tennessee Valley.

Many schools are closing early Friday, and people are bundling up to keep warm.

Areas to the south and east of Chattanooga are expected to see the most snow.

The Georgia State Patrol is asking everyone in Dalton to stay off the roads. The snow is sticking and making driving very hazardous.

We are still seeing snow falling near downtown and road conditions are starting to get worse. We’re seeing some accumulation on roads and sidewalks and it’s getting slushy. That can freeze later. PLEASE stay off of the roads if at all possible. #SnowDay #Couch #Netflix #HotCocoa pic.twitter.com/YpStRU91qt — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) December 8, 2017

In McCaysville, the roads are getting worse by the minute, so the Fannin County Sheriff's Office is also asking people to stay off the roads.

Roads in Chatsworth are becoming messy too. GDOT is working hard to keep the roads open.

In Tennessee, Benton roads are driveable, but still, drive with caution.

Channel 3 has crews in North Georgia covering this winter event:

Dalton, GA, is seeing a pretty good amount of the white stuff.