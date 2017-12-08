Victim of deadly dog attack in Jackson County, AL is 24-year-old newlywed

Authorities have released the name of the young woman who has died after being attacked by five dogs in Section, Alabama.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 9 o’clock on Thursday morning to a home on County Road 121 in Section in reference to a person being attacked by a dog.

Emily Mae Colvin, 24, was killed when five dogs from a neighbor's house attacked her, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said. He said dog owners are responsible in such cases, and charges could be sought before the Grand Jury early next year.

Investigators say three dogs have been captured, one dog was euthanized and they are actively searching for the fifth dog. All five dogs have been described by authorities as pitbulls. The sheriff said his department had not received any complaints of the dogs attacking humans in the past, but had received complaints about the dogs attacking llamas in a nearby pasture.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to aid the Colvin family with funeral expenses.