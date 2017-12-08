Share Your Christmas food drive supports smaller communities

In the city or in a small town, hunger has no boundaries.

"We’re here serving 250 families with fresh produce and canned goods we've had donated,” Ella Kliger, with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, said.

It's why a school gym in the small Copper Basin community has been transformed into a food pantry.

"We have volunteers who come help us to unload the trucks and sort out the food and package up the produce bags,” Kliger said.

About 20 volunteers spent their day helping neighbors in need. It’s a part of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's school mobile pantry, an effort to feed families outside of the city.

"We received about $170 thousand in donations, another 200 thousand pounds of food, and we were able to take all of that and turn it into 700 thousand meals for our communities,” she explained.

The food bank serves 11 counties in Tennessee and nine in Northwest Georgia. Right now, the mobile pantry comes to Copper Basin four times a year, but the need is much greater.

"People can donate anytime. Hunger never takes a vacation; we have people out here in need all throughout the year,” Kliger said.

It's why volunteers like Linda Rollins showed up to help her neighbors. She knows it takes a community to feed a community.

"It's pretty exhausting, but I mean, I don't mind it; it's to help other people," Rollins said. "I know that they need more than other people and they getting this helps them out and it feels good."

In a big city or a small town, hunger is the same, but the story behind it is different.

"You think you know the situation," Kliger said. "You think you have an idea of who's in need, but every person that comes to us at the food bank or food pantry has their own story and how they got there."