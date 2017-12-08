A wintry end to the week

Good Friday! It's cold, and in some spots a little snowy this morning! A line of wintry precipitation that looked as though it would stay to the south with yesterday's forecast drifted north overnight bringing some light snow showers to the area. Areas south and east of Chattanooga are even under WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES or WINTER STORM WARNINGS until Saturday morning. Some of these spots could get 1" to 2" of snow accumulating on grassy areas through the day. And, oh yeah. It's COLD! highs today will only reach the upper 30s with a bit of a breeze from the north at about 10 mph.

Tonight the cold weather will continue to spill in as temps drop into the low to mid-20s. We will stay chilly all day with highs rebounding a bit to the mid-40s.

Sunday will start dangerously cold with temps in the 10s and low 20s. We will be sunny and cold in the afternoon with the high reaching 44.

David Karnes

