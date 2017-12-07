Big Orange Nation reacts to new head coach

Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt will be named the 24th head coach for the Tennessee Vol football program.More
Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt will be named the 24th head coach for the Tennessee Vol football program.More
Chancellor Beverly Davenport and Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer introduced Jeremy Pruitt as the new head football coach of the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday.More
Chancellor Beverly Davenport and Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer introduced Jeremy Pruitt as the new head football coach of the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday.More
People in Rainsville say they feel a sense of pride knowing one of their own, Jeremy Pruitt, is the new UT football coach.More
People in Rainsville say they feel a sense of pride knowing one of their own, Jeremy Pruitt, is the new UT football coach.More