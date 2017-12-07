Local Christmas fund closes launching state investigation

An organization that helped foster parents pay for Christmas gifts abruptly shut down, leaving foster families in our area scrambling.

A Channel 3 investigation revealed the woman behind the cause, works for the Department of Children Services. Now she and her organization are the focus of a state investigation.

Foster families in need contacted Channel 3 for help. They claimed the state funds they received in the past were being cut. Turns out, those funds were not coming from the state. In fact, the Department of Children's Services had no idea money was being handed out from their Chattanooga office.

"It was a huge help in the past," said foster parent Ladonna Ralston. "I would only have to buy just a handful of things for each of the kids, in addition to what they provided for us. This year with it all being cut, it's a big financial burden when you're buying for 5-7 kids."

Ladonna Ralston opens her home to kids who need it. Each Christmas she buys for children in foster care. In the past, Ralston has received financial assistance from an organization called "Santa for all Season," bur this year the money never came.

She's not alone, more than 100 other foster families are in the same boat.

"This year especially Christmas is very challenging in the past the state, DCS has provided us with its called "Santa of all Seasons" and this year all of that has been cut," said Ralston.

The Department of Children Services tells Channel 3, there was no change to its budget.

A spokesperson was also unfamiliar with the "Santa for all Seasons" fund.

The organization appears to have vanished, it's Facebook page has been wiped clean and calls are not being answered. Channel 3 found that the organization is registered through the IRS as a charitable organization. The name, address and contact number on file link back to the Chattanooga DCS office and an employee who works there.

Channel 3 attempted to speak with her, but were told she was unavailable. A spokesperson for DCS says it is now investigating how the organization was run. The Secretary of State's office is also investigating.

"It is news to me that she would have been listed as the owner and operator and that would be something we would want to take a look at in terms of making sure state law was followed," said Rob Johnson, DCS Director of Communications.

State law prohibits a government organization from soliciting funds for any non profit. Officials say state employees are allowed to act as liaisons for charity groups, but nothing more.

Ladonna Ralston, who also volunteers at the "Fostering Hope Kids Closet," cares most about the families who are now trying to figure out how to save Christmas.

"As of today there's 116, but we're getting emails all the time for people wanting to register," said Ralston.

DCS serves about 300 kids in Hamilton County, it's not clear how many families have received funds from "Santa for all Seasons" in the past. According to state records, the organization reported raising as much as $70,000 in a year.

Every child in foster care, receives a $75 dollar allowance for Christmas gifts by the state and state officials say that allowance will continue as it has nothing to do with the "Santa for all Seasons" fund. Many foster families in Hamilton County tell us, they're still waiting to receive that allowance.

"Fostering Hope Kids Closet" volunteers are stepping in to bridge the gap, attempting to provide more than 100 families with Christmas gifts this year. They say it will be a challenge but families can still register to shop at the non-profit's Santa Shop Saturday, Dec. 16, noon to 4 p.m.

Volunteers with the Fostering Hope Santa Shop tell Channel 3, they're in desperate need of gifts for kids ages 13-17 and formula for medically fragile babies. To find out ways that you can help call (423) 933-5300.

Families in need this Christmas can also contact the Forgotten Child Fund, which is taking applications until December 15.