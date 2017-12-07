Church Nativity scene honors victims of gun massacres

A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazes

A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazes

A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsy

A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsy

Scientists call on US to allow research on pot meds for pets

Scientists call on US to allow research on pot meds for pets

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

President Donald Trump's updated travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries is headed to a federal appeals court in Virginia.

President Donald Trump's updated travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries is headed to a federal appeals court in Virginia.

A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.

A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.

'Get down!' Gunfire erupts at New Mexico high school

'Get down!' Gunfire erupts at New Mexico high school

The season's first snow and a wintry mix of precipitation are in the forecast around the South, cauing alarm among people who are not accustomed to the white stuff.

The season's first snow and a wintry mix of precipitation are in the forecast around the South, cauing alarm among people who are not accustomed to the white stuff.

The Transportation Department is dropping an Obama administration proposal that would have required that airlines disclose checked and carry-on bag fees at the start of a ticket purchase rather than later.

The Transportation Department is dropping an Obama administration proposal that would have required that airlines disclose checked and carry-on bag fees at the start of a ticket purchase rather than later.

New research suggests that a blood test five years after breast cancer treatment may help identify some women who are more likely to relapse, long before a lump or other signs appear.

New research suggests that a blood test five years after breast cancer treatment may help identify some women who are more likely to relapse, long before a lump or other signs appear.

Blood test may help predict which breast cancers will recur

Blood test may help predict which breast cancers will recur

Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. and MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' say he will not be a contributor on the show until allegations of misconduct against him are resolved.

Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. and MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' say he will not be a contributor on the show until allegations of misconduct against him are resolved.

Ohio is set to name recipients of up to $12 million in competitive grants aimed at supporting scientific breakthroughs to solve the national opioid crisis.

Ohio is set to name recipients of up to $12 million in competitive grants aimed at supporting scientific breakthroughs to solve the national opioid crisis.

U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.

U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.

Are 3-D mammograms really better? US puts scans to the test

Are 3-D mammograms really better? US puts scans to the test

AP Exclusive: People on Medicaid have worse health, but a new survey finds they're invested in improving.

AP Exclusive: People on Medicaid have worse health, but a new survey finds they're invested in improving.

California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day.

California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day.

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Catholic church in a Boston suburb is using its traditional Nativity scene to call attention to gun violence.

The display in front of St. Susanna's Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts depicts the birth of Jesus, but lining the walls around Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus are hand-painted signs listing the country's deadliest mass shootings and the number of people killed at each.

The list references 16 massacres including those in Columbine, Colorado; Newtown, Connecticut; Orlando, Florida, Virginia Tech, Charleston, South Carolina; Sutherland Springs, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada.

A banner overhead quotes from the Gospel of Luke: "If only you knew the things that make for Peace." The church said in its bulletin this week that the list serves as a "sobering reminder" to continue to work for peace.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.