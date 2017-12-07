The search is over: Jeremy Pruitt is UT's next head football coach

An unprecedented coaching search has finally come to an end at Tennessee. Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt will be named the 24th head coach for the Tennessee Vol football program.

A deal was reached between the coach and the University after much discussion on Wednesday night, which was confirmed with WBIR's sources.

Born in Rainsville, Alabama, Pruitt has lived and worked in the southeast for most of his life.

A two-time all-state defense back at Plainview High School, Pruitt played college ball at Middle Tennessee State and Alabama in the mid 90s. Pruitt worked with the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant in 1997, but spent much of his time after that coaching at the high school level.

This season was his second stint as an assistant coach with the Alabama Crimson Tide, working previously as the defensive backs coach under Nick Saban from 2010-2012. Pruitt spent time as the director of player development from 2007-2009.