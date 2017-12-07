Dalton Police Department to host 26th Citizen's Police Academy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police Department to host 26th Citizen's Police Academy

By Anna Huffstutler
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Dalton Police Department is taking applications for it's Citizens Police Academy.

The program, which gives participants an in-depth look at all aspects of the police department, will begin on February 27, 2018, and will last 10 weeks.

Throughout the program, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a rode along with a patrol officer and will get to test fire the department's weapons.

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and pass a background check.

If you are interested, you can apply online at daltonpd.com/academy2018 or call Officer Osvaldo Sicarios at 706-278-9085, extension 9316.

