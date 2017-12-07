Rhea Co. Powerball player wins big - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rhea Co. Powerball player wins big

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Updated By Kristin Hodges
Connect
Powerball tickets being purchased. AP photo Powerball tickets being purchased. AP photo
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Rhea County Powerball player won $50,000 from Wednesday night's drawing.

The person has not yet claimed their prize.  

There were 15,247 winning Powerball tickets. 

The winning numbers were 19-20-50-55-62 09.

Saturday's jackpot has grown to $212 million. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.