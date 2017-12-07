UPDATE: Mayor Berke endorses former governor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Former TN Gov. Bredesen running for Senate; Mayor Berke endorses

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA -

UPDATE: Former Governor Bredesen announced that he is officially running Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has announced that he will not run for Bob Corker's Senate seat.

Berke explained in a tweet he sent Thursday morning that he is endorsing former Tennesee Governor Phil Bredesen for the job.

