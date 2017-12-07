Raw meats stored over cooked foods, bare hands preparing food fail two restaurants

It has been a busy week for restaurant inspectors in the Tennessee Valley. Two restauarants in north Geogia reacievd failing scores this week.

The lowest score of the week went to Station House on North Chattanooga Street in LaFayette, GA, got a 54 for reasons including an employee handling food with bare hands, raw eggs being stored over ready-to-eat food, lack of hand sanitizer, and undercooked hamburger meat.

At La Adelita at 110 Kristin Drive in Ringgold, the restaurant failed with a score of 67, for reasons including an open employee drink stored over food prep area, raw meats stored over cooked and ready-to-eat foods, leaks in ceiling causing ceiling tiles to fall into kitchen prep area, improper date marking.

Both restaurants must be re-inspected in 10 days.

Hunan Wok I at 2201 E. 23rd Street earned an 85 for reasons including signs of insects and rodents, utensils not properly stored, food not separated or protected property, multiple dirty surfaces.

Inspectors gave Sekisui at 1120 Houston Street an 85 for wiping cloths not properly used/stored, physical facilities not maintained or clean, food surfaces dirty, improper temperatures being used on hot and cold food. Corrected to 90.

Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected

89 Sonic Drive-In 4348 Ringgold Road

89 Aretha Frankensteins 518 Tremont Street

90 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street

90 Central lPark 2401 E. 27th Street

90 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road

91 Kochs Bakery 1900 South Broad Street

92 Krystal 3150 South Broad Street

93 Mike's Smokehouse 3147 South Broad Street

93 Fernando's 5358 Ringgold Road

94 Old Chicago Pizza 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd.

95 Feed Tables and Tavern 201 W. Main Street

95 Little Caesar's 3728 Ringgold Road

95 Logan's Roadhouse 2119 Gunbarrel Road

95 Huddle House 9401 Reco Drive

96 The Pizza Place 1210 Taft Highway

96 Hardee's 4831 Highway 58

97 Blue Grass Grill 55 Main Street

97 Hummingbird Pastaria 720 Mississippi Avenue

97 Hana Steak & Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 Ankar's Express Cafe 6016 Shallowford Road

98 Armando's 8018 East Brainerd Road

98 Mojo Burrito 3950 Tennessee Avenue

98 Yellow Deli 737 McCallie Avenue

98 Sonic Drive-In 6915 Shallowford Road

99 The Garden Grille 311 Chestnut Street

99 Ankar's Hoagies 5966 Brainerd Road

99 India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Road

99 McDonald's 1117 E. 3rd Street

99 Heavenly Wings 1263 E. 3rd Street

99 Little Caesar's 9231 Lee Highway

100 Heaven & Ale 9431 Bradmore Lane

100 Smoothie King 1913 Gunbarrel Road

100 Little Caesar's 4632 Highway 58

100 Repicci's 8010 Dancing Fern Trail

100 Seoul 6231 Perimeter Drive

Hamilton County school facility

98 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace

Hamilton County hotels

97 Island Cove Marina 6701 Highway 58

97 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street

100 Spring Hill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway

Catoosa

100 Battleview Bed And Breakfast 309 Barnhardt Cir

67 La Adelita 110 Kristin Dr

Murray

100 Domino's Pizza 3551 Highway 411

99 Donut Palace 401 S Third Ave

80 El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant 79 Highway 286 Ste D

100 Eton Elementary 829 Highway 286

100 Gladden Middle School 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd

100 Northwest Elementary 110 Mcentire Cir

100 Overlook Inn Bed And Breakfast Food Service 9440 Highway 52

100 Subway 401 S Third Ave

100 Subway 79 Highway 286 D

100 Taco Bell 1073 N Third Ave

100 The Overlook Inn 9440 Highway 52 E

100 Wendy's Hamburgers 1041 N Third Ave

Walker

54 Station House 123 N Chattanooga St

88 Susan's Diner 3551 Chattanooga Valley Rd

100 The Brick Oven 8009 N Hwy 27

Whitfield