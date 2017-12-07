Raw meats stored over cooked foods, bare hands preparing food fail two restaurants

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
It has been a busy week for restaurant inspectors in the Tennessee Valley. Two restauarants in north Geogia reacievd failing scores this week.
The lowest score of the week went to Station House on North Chattanooga Street in LaFayette, GA, got a 54 for reasons including an employee handling food with bare hands, raw eggs being stored over ready-to-eat food, lack of hand sanitizer, and undercooked hamburger meat.
At La Adelita at 110 Kristin Drive in Ringgold, the restaurant failed with a score of 67, for reasons including an open employee drink stored over food prep area, raw meats stored over cooked and ready-to-eat foods, leaks in ceiling causing ceiling tiles to fall into kitchen prep area, improper date marking.
Both restaurants must be re-inspected in 10 days.
Hunan Wok I at 2201 E. 23rd Street earned an 85 for reasons including signs of insects and rodents, utensils not properly stored, food not separated or protected property, multiple dirty surfaces.
Inspectors gave Sekisui at 1120 Houston Street an 85 for wiping cloths not properly used/stored, physical facilities not maintained or clean, food surfaces dirty, improper temperatures being used on hot and cold food. Corrected to 90.
Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected
- 89 Sonic Drive-In 4348 Ringgold Road
- 89 Aretha Frankensteins 518 Tremont Street
- 90 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street
- 90 Central lPark 2401 E. 27th Street
- 90 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road
- 91 Kochs Bakery 1900 South Broad Street
- 92 Krystal 3150 South Broad Street
- 93 Mike's Smokehouse 3147 South Broad Street
- 93 Fernando's 5358 Ringgold Road
- 94 Old Chicago Pizza 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 95 Feed Tables and Tavern 201 W. Main Street
- 95 Little Caesar's 3728 Ringgold Road
- 95 Logan's Roadhouse 2119 Gunbarrel Road
- 95 Huddle House 9401 Reco Drive
- 96 The Pizza Place 1210 Taft Highway
- 96 Hardee's 4831 Highway 58
- 97 Blue Grass Grill 55 Main Street
- 97 Hummingbird Pastaria 720 Mississippi Avenue
- 97 Hana Steak & Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 98 Ankar's Express Cafe 6016 Shallowford Road
- 98 Armando's 8018 East Brainerd Road
- 98 Mojo Burrito 3950 Tennessee Avenue
- 98 Yellow Deli 737 McCallie Avenue
- 98 Sonic Drive-In 6915 Shallowford Road
- 99 The Garden Grille 311 Chestnut Street
- 99 Ankar's Hoagies 5966 Brainerd Road
- 99 India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Road
- 99 McDonald's 1117 E. 3rd Street
- 99 Heavenly Wings 1263 E. 3rd Street
- 99 Little Caesar's 9231 Lee Highway
- 100 Heaven & Ale 9431 Bradmore Lane
- 100 Smoothie King 1913 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Little Caesar's 4632 Highway 58
- 100 Repicci's 8010 Dancing Fern Trail
- 100 Seoul 6231 Perimeter Drive
Hamilton County school facility
- 98 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace
Hamilton County hotels
- 97 Island Cove Marina 6701 Highway 58
- 97 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street
- 100 Spring Hill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway
Catoosa
- 100 Battleview Bed And Breakfast 309 Barnhardt Cir
- 67 La Adelita 110 Kristin Dr
Murray
- 100 Domino's Pizza 3551 Highway 411
- 99 Donut Palace 401 S Third Ave
- 80 El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant 79 Highway 286 Ste D
- 100 Eton Elementary 829 Highway 286
- 100 Gladden Middle School 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd
- 100 Northwest Elementary 110 Mcentire Cir
- 100 Overlook Inn Bed And Breakfast Food Service 9440 Highway 52
- 100 Subway 401 S Third Ave
- 100 Subway 79 Highway 286 D
- 100 Taco Bell 1073 N Third Ave
- 100 The Overlook Inn 9440 Highway 52 E
- 100 Wendy's Hamburgers 1041 N Third Ave
Walker
- 54 Station House 123 N Chattanooga St
- 88 Susan's Diner 3551 Chattanooga Valley Rd
- 100 The Brick Oven 8009 N Hwy 27
Whitfield
- 99 Gio's Mexican Grill 603 Fleming St
- 96 Mr. Biscuit 1904 Chattanooga Rd
- 96 Quinton Memorial Rehab Center 1115 Burleyson Rd