Cold and cloudy Thursday

Good Thursday. The cold front stalled to our south will continue to provide us with cold and cloudy weather. Today we will only make it to the upper 40s with NW winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday will see another batch of colder air moving in. Temps will range from about 30 in the morning to only 42 in the afternoon. Lots of folks outside the city will not even make it out of the 30s!

The weekend will be dangerously cold, protect the pets and pipes kind of weather. Lows on Saturday and Sunday morning will be in the low to mid 20s. Some folks in the mountains and outlying areas will likely drop into the 10s.

Monday will start cold in the low to mid 20s, but warm nicely to the mid 50s in the afternoon. Don't get excited. Another front will knock temps right back down for the rest of the week.

