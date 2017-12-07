Back in the fold: Working while blind

(KCBD) Ricky Robles folds up to 3,000 boxes a day.

His job at Domino's Pizza is something he didn't picture having 18 years ago, before he lost his sight.

"In the year 1999 is when I started having trouble with my eyes. I was going to work one day and there's a stop sign at the end of the road that I always looked for and I saw it when I drove out of the drive way but when I pulled up in front of it I couldn't see it anymore," Robles says.

He was 43 when doctors told him he had Glaucoma, a disease that damages the eye's optic nerve.

It usually happens when fluid builds up in the front part of the eye. Fluid increases the pressure in the eye, damaging the optic nerve.

"It was ongoing. It was operation after operation, laser operation, Glaucoma operations, and finally I lost my eyesight," Robles says.

Even with a disability check, it was less than half of what he had been making before.

"I didn't know how I was going to make my house payment. I thought I was going to lose my home. I thought I was going to lose my family, my wife, my kids," Robles says.

