Attorney wants new trial in ex-Vanderbilt player rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The attorney for an ex-Vanderbilt University football player convicted in the rape of an unconscious female student has argued in court for a new trial.

According to The Tennessean , defense attorney Peter Strianse argued in Davidson County Criminal Court on Wednesday that the judge provided erroneous, inaccurate instructions to jurors in the case of former player Cory Batey.

Batey has served more than a year of his 15-year prison term. He was sentenced in April 2016.

The judge is expected to file a written decision on Batey's motion for retrial this week.

Two other ex-players were previously convicted in jury trials and sentenced to 15 and 17 years in prison. A fourth ex-player testified against the others and his case is pending.

