Report: Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt to Tennessee "basically a done deal"

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Day 25 of Tennessee's coaching search is ending with reports that the Vols and Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt have all but finalized a deal.

Knoxville Radio Host Jimmy Hyams was the first to report it via Twitter: 
 

Pruitt's meteoric rise continues, just 11 years ago Pruitt was coaching the defense at Hoover High School in Alabama.

Pruitt has won three National Championships as a defensive coordinator. Two with Alabama and one with Florida State where he was named a finalist for the Broyles award given to the nation's best assistant coach.

The University hasn't confirmed anything yet. 

