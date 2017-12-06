Report: Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt to Tennessee "basically a done deal"

Day 25 of Tennessee's coaching search is ending with reports that the Vols and Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt have all but finalized a deal.

Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt has accepted the job as Tennessee's new coach. Details are still being ironed out, sources said, but the deal is basically done. He has coached in Alabama HS ranks for 8 years and in college for 11 years, 8 at Alabama — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) December 7, 2017

Pruitt's meteoric rise continues, just 11 years ago Pruitt was coaching the defense at Hoover High School in Alabama.

Pruitt has won three National Championships as a defensive coordinator. Two with Alabama and one with Florida State where he was named a finalist for the Broyles award given to the nation's best assistant coach.

The University hasn't confirmed anything yet.