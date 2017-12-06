Report: Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt to Tennessee "basically a done deal"

Day 25 of Tennessee's coaching search is ending with reports that the Vols and Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt have all but finalized a deal.
Knoxville Radio Host Jimmy Hyams was the first to report it via Twitter:
Pruitt's meteoric rise continues, just 11 years ago Pruitt was coaching the defense at Hoover High School in Alabama.
Pruitt has won three National Championships as a defensive coordinator. Two with Alabama and one with Florida State where he was named a finalist for the Broyles award given to the nation's best assistant coach.
The University hasn't confirmed anything yet.