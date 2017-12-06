Source: Former Tennessee Gov. Bredesen running for Senate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

#Decision2018

Source: Former Tennessee Gov. Bredesen running for Senate

Posted: Updated:

By JONATHAN MATTISE and ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has been calling potential donors to let them know he plans to join the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

A prominent supporter confirmed he had spoken to Bredesen, the most recent Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, about the decision Wednesday. He spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement wasn't expected until Thursday.

A Bredesen spokesman did not return several messages seeking comment.

The Senate campaign of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn wasted little time in attacking Bredesen as "a 74-year-old Democrat politician" who is out of touch with Tennessee values.

Bredesen earned his fortune as a health care entrepreneur and served two terms each as Nashville mayor and governor.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.