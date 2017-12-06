Chattanooga Community Kitchen opening warming shelter Wednesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Community Kitchen opening warming shelter Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, TN

As the temperatures continue to drop on Wednesday night, the Chattanooga Community Kitchen is opening its warming shelter.

The shelter will open its doors at 7:30 p.m.

It is located at 727 East 11th Street.

Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys says he expects the temperature to drop into the 30s.

Police say if you encounter anyone outside with nowhere to go, please send them to the shelter.

