Calhoun to compete for 3A State Title in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

After a 14-6 upset win over Cedar Grove last week, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets have made it back to the GHSA State Championship game. Except this time, they will be playing on an even bigger stage.

The Yellow Jackets will face Peach County this Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 3A State Title, marking the first time the Falcons' new stadium will be hosting the GHSA state championships.

"This is the biggest stage of Georgia high school football" says head coach Hal Lamb. "We'll just have to see after the game how they handle it because every team going in there (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) is going there for the first time. So it's going to be very interesting to see how it turns out."

Calhoun is making its 9th state championship appearance in program history. The Yellow Jackets won titles in 1952, 2011, and 2014.

Kickoff is set for 1pm ET this Friday. Be sure to follow Channel 3 Sports Jill Jelnick on twitter @jilljelnick for the latest coverage on the game.