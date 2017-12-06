Calhoun to compete for 3A State Title in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Day 25 of Tennessee's coaching search is ending with reports that the Vols and Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt have all but finalized a deal.More
Day 25 of Tennessee's coaching search is ending with reports that the Vols and Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt have all but finalized a deal.More
After a 14-6 upset win over Cedar Grove last week, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets have made it back to the GHSA State Championship game.More
After a 14-6 upset win over Cedar Grove last week, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets have made it back to the GHSA State Championship game.More
Peyton Manning says he looks forward to supporting the Volunteers' next football coach.More
Peyton Manning says he looks forward to supporting the Volunteers' next football coach.More