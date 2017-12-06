UPDATE: Several left jobless before Christmas from Massage Heights shutdown

A Hixson massage company's sudden shutdown has left almost two dozen people without a job less than three weeks before Christmas.

Channel 3 has learned, Massage Heights at Northgate has permanently closed its doors.

A total of 23 employees are left without a job. Billy Jones is one of them.

"I was on Facebook earlier today and I saw a post from somebody that I worked with and it had the sign on the door that they closed and I was like what? Are you kidding?," said Jones. "There was nothing that happened here that gave me the impression that they were going to shut down."

Jones says he was supposed to get paid Friday, but he saw a Facebook post from one of the location's owners, Christina Krieger saying, she apologized. She then went on to explain that their funds are frozen so they weren't going be able to make payroll this week.

"You got a lot of people that have worked a lot of hours and they're not going to get paid," said Jones.

With just a few weeks until Christmas, Jones say he's worried about his co-workers like, Tara Reed. She has two sons, including a one-year-old.

"We financially have not bought Christmas yet and I'm not sure how we're going to. Bills are tight. Everybody knows that paycheck to paycheck is how it is," said Reed. "It's hard you know especially when you have repeat clients that come in to see you specifically for those that they only want you you know they don't want change and this is a definite change. It's just one of those things you know we're just going to have to play it by ear and hope and pray that it works out."

Massage Heights is a franchise with two locations in Tennessee that are both in Hamilton County.

Channel 3 reached out to Massage Heights Franchising and received the following response:

"Yesterday, Massage Heights Franchising was made aware that the local franchisee of the Northgate Mall retreat, CLK Management, LLC, would close the location effective Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. This came as a complete surprise and we are working diligently to inform Northgate Mall employees, members, and guests of the situation.

"All services and credits will be honored at Massage Heights on Gunbarrel Road, which is owned and operated by local franchisee CHATTZ’s Massage, Inc. and has served the Chattanooga community for over six years. All gift cards can be redeemed at any of Massage Heights Franchising’s 150+ locations nationwide, including the Gunbarrel Road location.

"CHATTZ’s Massage, Inc. is committed to hiring as many of the Northgate Mall location’s employees as it can so that they may continue their employment with Massage Heights.

"Massage Heights Franchising is in the process of collecting contact information for the Northgate Mall employees to inform them of their options for collecting compensation owed. Each franchise location is independently owned and operated, and as a former employee of CLK Management, LLC, employees will be provided contact information for the local franchisees, Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development to file an official complaint, and how to file for unemployment benefits. Legally, Massage Heights Franchising cannot compensate or participate in any form of management of franchisees’ employees."

The representative says Massage Heights Franchising is trying to learn why the location closed and when and where the employees can pick up their paychecks.

"In the meantime, Massage Heights Franchising is encouraging CLK Management employees to contact their employer and, if they do not receive a response, to move forward with filing a formal complaint with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development," the franchising representative tells Channel 3.

Massage Heights in Hixson was located in Northgate, which is owned by CBL.

CBL spokeswoman Kim Lyons tells Channel 3, CBL received no warning about the closure. Lyons could not comment on what might replace the business at the location, saying it was in open litigation. She says they are trying to work with the owners to figure out when employees can go in to the building and get their belongings.

Channel 3 has reached out to the owners of the location but did not immediately hear back from them.

