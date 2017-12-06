Repaying your brother-in-law just got easier

In today's increasingly cashless society, it can be hard to split a check or repay another person for a coffee.

Apple has expanded their cash/cardless ApplePay system to allow direct person-to-person payments, just using the native Messages app on iOS devices and Apple Watch OS.

Users can use their iPhone or Apple Watch to transfer funds directly to another person in just a few taps.

The initiating person (the payer) loads the appropriate credit or debit cards into their phone to be used in ApplePay in the Wallet app.

The catch? Your device(s) must support the new iOS 11.2, which is available now as a free update and is required to make person to person payments and use Apple Pay Cash on iPhone and iPad.

Apple customers who don’t already have Apple Pay set up on their supported device can still receive money from friends and family without needing to install a new app or add a card to Wallet. When new users receive money for the first time, it's simply added to their new Apple Pay Cash card once they accept the terms.

Users can also view their transaction history, including person to person payments as well as purchases they’ve made in stores, apps and on the web with Apple Pay Cash, right in Wallet.

Apple says the transfers are secure on both ends of the transaction with Apple Pay. Each person to person payment and purchase made with Apple Pay Cash is authenticated with Face ID on iPhone X, Touch ID on other iPhone and iPad models or a secure passcode on Apple Watch.