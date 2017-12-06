Trial begins for man accused of killing 3-year-old girl

The trial of a man accused of the beating death of a then 3-year-old Tatiana Emerson gets underway Wednesday.

Prosecutors say that Rhasean Lowry and child's mother, Melanie Emerson, neglected and abused young Tatiana in 2014, which led to her death.

Police say Lowry first told doctors she fell down a flight of stairs at a hotel on Bonny Oaks Drive.

Lowry's homicide case was sent to the grand jury in late 2014.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office later determined that the child had suffered sexual assault and had been beaten severely. The cause of death was attributed to blunt force injuries to the head and trunk.

Bruises and scars on the child’s body indicated that she may have been injured over a length of time.