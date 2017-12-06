Cold, cloudy weather settling in

Good Wednesday. We will be cloudy and chilly today with highs in the mid to upper 40s (50 in Chattanooga). Thursday will be just about a carbon copy of today. We will start in the low to mid 30s and make it once again to about 50 in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Friday through the weekend we will see temps take another dive. Friday will range from a cold 28 in the morning to 44 in the afternoon. Saturday will be cold and cloudy, but the chance for any precipitation (including snow) is less than 20%. We will clear out Sunday. Both days will start in the low to mid 20s and afternoon highs will climb to only the low to mid 40s.

David Karnes

