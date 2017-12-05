Shoplifting suspect punches guard, flees store

Dalton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who punched a security guard after being confronted for trying to shoplift a shirt from a department store.

The suspect was able to get away after punching the guard, but he was recorded by store surveillance cameras.

The suspect went into the the Belk store at Walnut Square Mall Monday afternoon, and concealed a t-shirt under his arm and took it into a bathroom, according to Dalton police.

A loss prevention guard checked the restroom after the suspect left and found that the suspect had removed all of the tags from the shirt. The guard confronted the suspect outside the store, but the suspect punched the guard in the chest and fled.



Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male with close-cropped dark hair and a goatee.

The suspect had visible tattoos on both arms and he wore jeans and a white t-shirt with the cover photo from the Beatles’ Abbey Road album.