TBI warns of toxic drug mix found in the state

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say that the agency has found a deadly combination of drugs in evidence gathered from two ongoing drug cases.

The toxic mix of drugs is one that Forensic Scientists in the TBI labs have rarely if ever, seen in evidence submissions, according to the TBI.

One evidence sample submitted contained a combination of ketamine, tramadol, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl (pictured below).

Another sample was powder that tested positive for a mixture of methamphetamine, acrylfentanyl, and methoxyacetylfentanyl.

“These are combinations of drugs that don’t even make sense, and they are combinations that are lethal,” says T.J. Jordan, Assistant Director of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. “It’s the latest example of why no illicit street drug is safe. And with combinations of these extremely toxic drugs being mixed with each other, it’s a cocktail that has us very concerned. We need to remind the public again that these already-dangerous drugs are becoming more and more deadly.”

The TBI has joined other state and law enforcement agencies in recent months in issuing warnings about the powerful narcotic painkiller fentanyl being identified in samples of heroin, or in clandestine pills compounded to resemble legitimate prescription opioids.

Evidence submitted to the TBI crime lab has shown that samples of cocaine have tested positive for fentanyl.