Chattanooga City Council members will vote tonight on a $540,000 contract to repair the Holmberg pedestrian bridge, the glass bridge that connects Walnut Street and the Bluff View Art District.

The $1.6 million bridge opened on Chattanooga’s riverfront in 2005. It’s not the first time the bridge has needed repairs. Channel 3 previously reported on the costly fixes.

