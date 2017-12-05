Officials offer $5k reward after 18 guns stolen in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) - Federal officials say a $5,000 reward is available for information about who stole 18 guns from a Tennessee gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up to $2,500 each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft from nRange in Mt. Juliet.

An ATF news release says nRange was burglarized on Nov. 26 and approximately 18 guns were reported stolen to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

