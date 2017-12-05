Warm and rainy today, then cold

Good Tuesday. We will see a few isolated showers this morning with temps in the upper 50s. By late morning a front will bring a line of heavy rain over the Cumberland Plateau, and into the Tennessee Valley by lunchtime and early afternoon.

This front is the first in a series of Alberta Clippers that will push through the U.S. this week and weekend. The main impact will be the coldest air of the year settling in. First, let's talk about the rain. We can expect light showers for the morning commute with heavy rain moving in during the late morning and into the early afternoon. Some spotty showers could linger into the late afternoon and early evening hours. All totaled we should get about an inch of rain widespread. Temps will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s all day.

The rain will taper off this evening and the cold air will start to filter in. Wednesday and Thursday morning we will be in the low to mid-30s and climb to only the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Friday we will drop another level with temps ranging from the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning to only the low 40s in the afternoon.

Saturday another front will bring not only more arctic air, but also the possibility for a few light snow showers during the late morning hours. The big deal, however, will be the cold. Saturday we will be in the low to mid-20s and the afternoon high will reach only 42. Sunday will start just as cold, but the afternoon will at least be a few degrees warmer making it back into the upper 40s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY