UPDATE: 13 pipe bombs found in Trenton home, truck

By WRCB Staff
TRENTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A total of 13 pipe bombs were found in Trenton, GA after a man and woman were pulled over for a seatbelt violation at a Circle K convenience store in Trenton around 7:00pm Monday night. 

Further investigation led them the home on Peewee Street where they found 10 pipe bombs.

In the couple's truck, police found three more explosive devices. 

The couple is now in custody. The GBI is joining the investigation.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross tells Channel 3 that felony charges may apply; one for each of the explosive devices.

Several weapons were found in the truck as GBI investigators gathered evidence.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dade County Sheriff's Office confirms an 'explosive device' has been found at a home on Pee Wee Street in Trenton, Georgia.

Channel 3 reached out to Sheriff Ray Cross to see if the device has been dismantled and have not heard back.

He's expected to give an update soon. We will pass along that information as we get it.

Channel 3 has a crew enroute and will update this developing story.

