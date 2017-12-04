Several animals were killed in a barn fire at Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Photo courtesy Anderson County Sheriff's Department / WBIR.

Several animals were killed in a barn fire at the Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton on Monday.

The fire started in the back of the main barn, which houses about 200 animals, including birds, reptiles, primates, dogs and even camels during the Christmas season.

The fire was reported at 12:13 p.m., according to Anderson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mark Lucas. All five county volunteer fire departments responded and were able to confine the damage to one barn.

READ MORE FROM NBC KNOXVILLE | Animals killed in barn fire at Little Ponderosa Zoo