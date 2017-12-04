Soddy Daisy woman charged with arson

A Soddy Daisy woman is charged with arson in connection to two fires at her home in October.

According to the arrest report, 56-year-old Jacqueline Kay Angland set two fires in her home on October 6, before leaving for her parents' home to call for help.

The report says one of the fires was started in the master bedroom and the other in the living room.

Angland told fire investigators she was cooking when the fire broke out and that she locked her keys inside her home when she ran outside.

Fire investigators determined her story did not match the evidence that was found. Investigators found that the door to the home was unlocked and some of Angland's personal items were in her car, including clean clothes.

The report says Angland is no stranger to deputies because they have responded to calls involving her numerous times.

Angland was taken to Valley Hospital by her son for treatment.

Angland is due in court on January 2.

