Just desserts: Man found eating ice cream during burglary

By Associated Press
LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a homeowner found an unknown Kentucky man in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office issued a news release announcing that 24-year-old Joshua Hampton was arrested Friday at a home south of London. Deputies responding to a complaint of a burglary in progress were told by the homeowner that he had been upstairs when he heard his dog barking, and came down to find Hampton in his house.

The homeowner said he didn't know Hampton and deputies determined he'd unlawfully entered the home.

Hampton is charged with second-degree burglary. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

