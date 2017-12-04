'House of Cards' to resume taping minus star Kevin Spacey

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strike

Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strike

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Flynn pleads guilty, is cooperating in Trump campaign probe

Flynn pleads guilty, is cooperating in Trump campaign probe

Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cake

Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cake

Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake

Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake

Drugstore giant CVS Health is buying the health insurer Aetna in order to push much deeper into customer care.

Drugstore giant CVS Health is buying the health insurer Aetna in order to push much deeper into customer care.

Beyond Rx? CVS Health-Aetna deal may mean more services

Beyond Rx? CVS Health-Aetna deal may mean more services

Long before President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, addiction counselors were fighting in the trenches where it's tough to tell victory from defeat on any given day.

Long before President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, addiction counselors were fighting in the trenches where it's tough to tell victory from defeat on any given day.

'Take all their excuses away': Hard cases in heroin fight

'Take all their excuses away': Hard cases in heroin fight

Billy Bush says it was indeed Donald Trump's voice captured on a 2005 'Access Hollywood' tape talking about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women.

Billy Bush says it was indeed Donald Trump's voice captured on a 2005 'Access Hollywood' tape talking about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women.

A Cleveland man is being held on a $5 million bond in the shooting death of a Salvation Army worker who was going out to collect money at one of charity's kettles.

A Cleveland man is being held on a $5 million bond in the shooting death of a Salvation Army worker who was going out to collect money at one of charity's kettles.

Rehab work camps were supposed to take pressure off of the criminal justice system but they offer little rehabilitation and lots of free labor.

Rehab work camps were supposed to take pressure off of the criminal justice system but they offer little rehabilitation and lots of free labor.

President Donald Trump says his plan to scale back two national monuments in Utah is an important move for "state's rights" as well as for the people of Utah.

President Donald Trump says his plan to scale back two national monuments in Utah is an important move for "state's rights" as well as for the people of Utah.

With sexual harassment allegations being brought against some of the country's most high-profile men seemingly every day, average guys have begun to ask themselves is it still OK to hug a female colleague.

With sexual harassment allegations being brought against some of the country's most high-profile men seemingly every day, average guys have begun to ask themselves is it still OK to hug a female colleague.

In wake of Weinstein, men wonder if hugging women still OK

In wake of Weinstein, men wonder if hugging women still OK

Roy Moore has tweeted his thanks for President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Roy Moore has tweeted his thanks for President Donald Trump's endorsement.

The Latest: In call, Trump backs Moore, dubs him a 'fighter'

The Latest: In call, Trump backs Moore, dubs him a 'fighter'

A former South Carolina police officer is returning to court to learn how long he'll spend in federal prison for the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist following a traffic stop.

A former South Carolina police officer is returning to court to learn how long he'll spend in federal prison for the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist following a traffic stop.

A deadly act of racism is echoing in Alabama's U.S. Senate race.

A deadly act of racism is echoing in Alabama's U.S. Senate race.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of "House of Cards."

Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn't be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. He said he didn't recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey's rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.