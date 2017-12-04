UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at four Walker Co. schools

UPDATE: Four Walker County schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon while officers chased a suspect.

Stone Creek Elementary, Rossville Elementary, Ridgeland Middle and Ridgeland High were all placed on lockdown while police attempted to apprehend a suspect who ran from officers.

Shariq Smith, 25, was arrested on two felony counts of obstruction.

The incident started as a traffic stop. Smith has a revoked license.

When officers tried to place Smith in handcuffs, he fought with officers and ran off.

Two officers came away from the incident with minor bruises.

All schools resumed their normal schedules once Smith was in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY: At least one school in Rossville, GA, went on lockdown Monday while police looked for a suspect in the area.

The lockdown has been lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.