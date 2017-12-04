Five dream candidates for Vols head coaching job

Things have changed a bit since the Vols coaching search began. Some coaches have taken other jobs or accepted raises at their current schools. Oh... and someone else is running the search now.

Phillip Fulmer steps in as Tennessee's athletic director, so here's an update to the five dream candidates list:

David Shaw, Stanford

Record: 73-20, seven seasons

Salary: $5.68 million

Shaw spent ten seasons as an assistant in the NFL and then served on Jim Harbaugh's staffs at San Diego and Stanford before taking the head job at his alma mater. He's led the Cardinal to three Pac-12 titles in seven seasons and his worst record is 8-5. Vol fans would like his power run game style.

Chris Petersen, Washington

Record: 129-28, 12 seasons

Salary: $4.12 million

Petersen led the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a college football playoff appearance in his third season in Seattle. The conference title was Washington's first since 2000. Previously, Petersen coached Boise State for 8 seasons, winning ten or more games in all but one, claiming five conference championships and reaching two BCS bowls.

Gary Patterson, TCU

Record: 159-57, 18 seasons

Salary: $5.1 million

Patterson has won six conference championships at TCU and taken the Horned Frogs to two BCS bowls and a New Year's Six bowl (the College Football Playoff's version of BCS bowls). His teams have finished in the top ten in four of the last ten seasons and that span includes a transition from the Mountain West to the Big 12.

Les Miles

Record: 141-55, 16 seasons

Salary: $4.3 million (in 2016 before being fired; collecting $9+ million buyout)

Miles is available and would be interested in the Vols job according to multiple reports. Govols247.com reports that Tennessee has contacted Miles recently. He was fired by LSU last September after a 2-2 start, losing to ranked opponents Wisconsin and Auburn. Miles won two SEC championships and a national title in 12 seasons at LSU. During that time, he won ten more games seven times and his worst record in a full season was 8-5.