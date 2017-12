Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Scenic City in 2018.

The performance group will be bringing their show "Corteo" to McKenzie Arena from May 10th-13th.

"Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown," a spokesperson for Cirque du Soleil. "The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth."

Tickets will start at $35 and will be available starting December 8, 2017.