Belk changes mind about Salvation Army bell ringers

Belk will have Salvation Army bell ringers outside their stores this holiday season.

The company had announced that the bell ringers would not be present this year.

Belk heard a lot of complaints from customers about their decision to put all of their efforts into supporting a different organization this year, meaning that the Salvation Army would not be sponsored.

"With this holiday campaign, we were hoping to drive awareness for Habitat for Humanity," a Belk spokesperson said. "But when our customers speak, we listen. And our customers have been loud and clear about their passion for the Salvation Army."