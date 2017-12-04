Belk changes mind about Salvation Army bell ringers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Belk changes mind about Salvation Army bell ringers

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Belk will have Salvation Army bell ringers outside their stores this holiday season.

The company had announced that the bell ringers would not be present this year.

Belk heard a lot of complaints from customers about their decision to put all of their efforts into supporting a different organization this year, meaning that the Salvation Army would not be sponsored.

"With this holiday campaign, we were hoping to drive awareness for Habitat for Humanity," a Belk spokesperson said. "But when our customers speak, we listen. And our customers have been loud and clear about their passion for the Salvation Army."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.